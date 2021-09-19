Tennis

Lloyd Harris sees an end to grand slam domination by big three

US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Friday said that re-watching her stunning victory in this month's final felt like watching someone else, adding that her achievement had started to sink in but it was still difficult to fully comprehend.



The 18-year-old Briton took the tennis world by storm when she beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, in straight sets last weekend to become the first qualifier in the men's and women's game ever to win a grand slam title...