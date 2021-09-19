F1
Max Verstappen has to take blame for prang
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Red Bull have blamed Max Verstappen's fatefully slow Italian Grand Prix pit stop on human error resulting from a technical directive issued by Formula One's governing body.
The 11-second stop in last Sunday's race at Monza dropped championship leader Verstappen into a position where he and Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton went wheel to wheel and collided, retiring on the spot...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.