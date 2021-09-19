Soccer

Royal AM bury Kaizer Chiefs in a fine four-goal avalanche

What seemed a bright start for Stuart Baxter's second era at Kaizer Chiefs has quickly deviated into the territory of loose and muddy, as fired-up Royal AM profited from a wayward performance with a 4-1 DStv Premiership humbling last night.



Victor Letsoalo's strikes in the 34th and 66th minutes put Chiefs under pressure. Sifiso Hlanti's deflected free-kick gave Amakhosi a lifeline in the 74th...