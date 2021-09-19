Sport

Cricket

SA ready to spin a web in the UAE

IPL contingent hoping to serve the Proteas well

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
19 September 2021 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The performances of SA's seven-man contingent set for duty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will form part of the Proteas' fine-tuning for next month's T20 World Cup.

Before the T20 World Cup set for October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi will show off their skills in the IPL...

