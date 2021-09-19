Cricket
SA ready to spin a web in the UAE
IPL contingent hoping to serve the Proteas well
19 September 2021 - 00:00
The performances of SA's seven-man contingent set for duty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will form part of the Proteas' fine-tuning for next month's T20 World Cup.
Before the T20 World Cup set for October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi will show off their skills in the IPL...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.