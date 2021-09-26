Sport

Buzzing Brentford hold Liver in sizzler

26 September 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Striker Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but the league leaders were still held to a draw by Brentford as the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller last night.

Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in a lively opening before Ethan Pinnock gave Brentford the lead, stabbing the ball home at the back post after a clever free kick routine caught the Liverpool defence flat-footed in the 27th minute...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Engen and SA Rugby back Get Into Rugby’s Valke Rugby Union Blitz Festival Sport
  2. All Blacks vs Springboks: All Blacks lie in wait for No 100 Sport
  3. Club World Cup may be in Cape Town if Safa gets the nod from Fifa Sport
  4. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  5. EXTRACT | Makhaya Ntini - The man from Mdingi who became one of SA's greatest ... Sport

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app