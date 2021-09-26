Soccer
Deadly Peter Shalulile strikes twice for Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates
26 September 2021 - 00:00
Peter Shalulile had two clear-cut chances, and the deadly Namibian scored from both as Mamelodi Sundowns put in a tactical, workmanlike shift to outmuscle Orlando Pirates 2-0 in yesterday's DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.
The trademark quality strikes from Shalulile came in the 54th and 72nd minutes, as Downs edged play and chances...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.