Soccer

Deadly Peter Shalulile strikes twice for Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates

Peter Shalulile had two clear-cut chances, and the deadly Namibian scored from both as Mamelodi Sundowns put in a tactical, workmanlike shift to outmuscle Orlando Pirates 2-0 in yesterday's DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.



The trademark quality strikes from Shalulile came in the 54th and 72nd minutes, as Downs edged play and chances...