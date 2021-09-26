F1
Lando Norris snatches pole in Russia as Lewis Hamilton hits the wall
26 September 2021 - 00:00
McLaren's Lando Norris seized a sensational first Formula One pole position at the Russian Grand Prix yesterday after seven- times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall in a damp qualifying session.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joined the Briton on the front row in Sochi with Williams' George Russell, Hamilton's teammate next season, completing a top three nobody would have predicted...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.