F1

Lando Norris snatches pole in Russia as Lewis Hamilton hits the wall

McLaren's Lando Norris seized a sensational first Formula One pole position at the Russian Grand Prix yesterday after seven- times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall in a damp qualifying session.



Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joined the Briton on the front row in Sochi with Williams' George Russell, Hamilton's teammate next season, completing a top three nobody would have predicted...