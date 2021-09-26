Rugby

Narrow defeat to New Zealand has Springboks on their knees

The qualities that helped the Springboks scale rugby's summit deserted them in their 100th Test against the All Blacks in Townsville yesterday.



The All Blacks won the landmark encounter 19-17 thanks to a 78th-minute penalty by Jordie Barrett but the Boks will rue not displaying sufficient composure and belief in the moments that mattered...