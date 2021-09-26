Soccer

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City put one over Chelsea at last

A second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus earned Premier League champions Manchester City a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea yesterday and inflicted a first defeat of the season on Thomas Tuchel's side.



Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner. It was the game's first shot on target...