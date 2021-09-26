Soccer
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City put one over Chelsea at last
26 September 2021 - 00:00
A second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus earned Premier League champions Manchester City a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea yesterday and inflicted a first defeat of the season on Thomas Tuchel's side.
Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner. It was the game's first shot on target...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.