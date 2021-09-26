Cricket

Proteas women 'confident' and ready for World Cup

The Proteas senior women's national cricket team is in a good space and shaping up nicely ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand in March and April next year.



The women are oozing confidence after they clinched their first series win against the West Indies in the Caribbean last week, their third ODI series triumph in a row, and second in succession on the road...