Cricket
Proteas women 'confident' and ready for World Cup
26 September 2021 - 00:02
The Proteas senior women's national cricket team is in a good space and shaping up nicely ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand in March and April next year.
The women are oozing confidence after they clinched their first series win against the West Indies in the Caribbean last week, their third ODI series triumph in a row, and second in succession on the road...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.