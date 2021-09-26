Sport

Rugby

Stormers let themselves down in second half against Italian outfit Benetton

26 September 2021 - 00:00

For most of the afternoon, the Stormers were in control of this encounter but were let down by their game management.

They went to half-time with a four-point lead and scored a try immediately after the restart but allowed Italian side Benetton to claw back and claim a 22-18 victory at the Stadio Manigo in Treviso yesterday...

