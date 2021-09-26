Rugby

Stormers let themselves down in second half against Italian outfit Benetton

For most of the afternoon, the Stormers were in control of this encounter but were let down by their game management.



They went to half-time with a four-point lead and scored a try immediately after the restart but allowed Italian side Benetton to claw back and claim a 22-18 victory at the Stadio Manigo in Treviso yesterday...