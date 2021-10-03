Rugby

Boks remind world of their pedigree

Under siege after three consecutive defeats SA emerged from their laager bubble to remind the rugby world about their champion qualities in Gold Coast yesterday.



The world champions and the soon to be crowned Rugby Championship winners went toe-to-toe and slugged it out and could barely be separated across the 80 minutes, but stoic and heroic throughout, it was the Springboks who prevailed in an absorbing clash...