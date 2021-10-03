Soccer

Dubious officiating hands Kaizer Chiefs a point against AmaZulu

A controversial referee's optional time penalty saved face for Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 stalemate with AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban yesterday.



Referee Jelly Chavani, after consulting with his assistant Emmanuel De Sani, judged AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede to have handled inside the area, giving Keagan Dolly a chance to beat Veli Mothwa from the penalty spot...