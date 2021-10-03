Soccer

Klopp wary as Man City come calling on Reds in Merseyside today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in today's clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.



Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one above Pep Guardiola's City...