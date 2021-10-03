General
Qatar-Formula One 10-year deal to raise the profile of the sport
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Qatar's 10-year deal with Formula One announced on Thursday will boost the balance sheet of a sport recovering from the hit of Covid-19 as well as further raising the profile of the Middle East in an increasingly global championship.
Formula One had not raced in the region until Bahrain's Sakhir circuit made its appearance on the calendar in 2004, with Abu Dhabi following in 2009...
