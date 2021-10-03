Rugby

Redemption for Bokke: SA halts the All Blacks' 10-match unbeaten run

In the last Rugby World Cup (RWC) it was their Bomb Squad that rose to prominence, and though not as forward heavy this time, again the bench pressed home the Springboks' advantage in a match that mattered.



The Boks beat the All Blacks 31-29 in a thrilling encounter in Gold Coast that not just snapped their three-Test losing sequence but it also halted the All Blacks' 10-match unbeaten run...