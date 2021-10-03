Soccer
Seagulls hold Arsenal as The Blues grab top spot
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Brighton & Hove Albion created a slew of chances but failed to get many on target as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a rudderless Arsenal in the Premier League yesterday.
On a wet, blustery evening, defender Lewis Dunk fluffed a golden chance to give the home side the lead in the 21st minute, blazing the ball high over the bar after it was spilt by Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale...
