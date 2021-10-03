Soccer
Toffees stick it to the Red Devils
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton yesterday after Andros Townsend's equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for the home side.
It was another disappointing result for United, following their home defeat to Aston Villa last week, but continued the impressive start that Everton have made under Rafael Benitez...
