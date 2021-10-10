Sport

Soccer

Bafana keep the dream alive with win over Ethiopia

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 October 2021 - 00:00

Bafana Bafana's dream of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup is on track after two mistakes by Ethiopia paved the way for Hugo Broos's side to register a 3-1 away victory at the Bahir Dar International Stadium yesterday.

It was Bafana's first victory against the Ethiopians and it keeps the SA side on top of Group G with seven points. Zimbabwe and Ghana, who played late yesterday, are the other teams in the group and neither will catch Bafana this weekend...

