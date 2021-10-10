Soccer

Bafana keep the dream alive with win over Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana's dream of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup is on track after two mistakes by Ethiopia paved the way for Hugo Broos's side to register a 3-1 away victory at the Bahir Dar International Stadium yesterday.



It was Bafana's first victory against the Ethiopians and it keeps the SA side on top of Group G with seven points. Zimbabwe and Ghana, who played late yesterday, are the other teams in the group and neither will catch Bafana this weekend...