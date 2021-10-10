Soccer
Jabbed fans to be let back into stadiums to watch Bafana Bafana take on Ethiopia
10 October 2021 - 00:05
Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to gazette the regulation which will permit vaccinated football fans to watch Bafana Bafana's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Tuesday.
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa told the Sunday Times yesterday that Dlamini-Zuma will gazette the regulation tomorrow...
