F1
Lewis Hamilton suffers penalty
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Lewis Hamilton qualified quickest for the Turkish Grand Prix yesterday but a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula One championship leader meant Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took pole position.
Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen, two points behind the Briton with seven races remaining, qualified third for Red Bull and will join Bottas on the front row at Istanbul Park today...
