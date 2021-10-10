Rugby
Lions come short against Warriors
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Feisty and full of fight in the second half, the Lions still came up short in their United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors yesterday.
The Warriors held on to a 13-9 win in an error-strewn match played in testing conditions...
