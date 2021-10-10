Sport

Rugby

Sharks end SA United Rugby Championship losing streak

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
10 October 2021 - 00:00

The Sharks surged to a 27-13 victory over the Ospreys to snap SA's seven-match losing streak in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday.

The Lions had recorded SA's only win at the start of the tournament but the travelling franchises have struggled to cope with conditions and law interpretations...

