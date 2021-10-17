Soccer
AmaZulu: McCarthy has hope of turning things around in Lubumbashi
After a scoreless draw in the home leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round at Moses Mabhida Stadium, AmaZulu’s coach has not given up hope of progressing against TP Mazembe
17 October 2021 - 00:02
AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy believes his side has a chance of writing their own history by beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s TP Mazembe on their own turf after they were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of the second Caf Champions League preliminary round at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.
The winner on the artificial turf of Stade de TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday will form part of the 16 teams in the group stages while the losers will drop to the less fancied Caf Confederation Cup where they’ll have to win another play-off before getting to the group stages of that competition...
