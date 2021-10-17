Soccer
Chilwell strike helps Chelsea keep their position on top of EPL
Liverpool play champagne football in 5-0 demolition of Watford
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Chelsea kept their grip on the top spot in the Premier League on Saturday as they beat neighbours Brentford 1-0 thanks to a Ben Chilwell strike, but only after a string of last-gasp defending and saves by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy denied the hosts.
Chilwell scored for the second match in a row in the 45th minute when Brentford failed to clear and the ball dropped kindly for the England defender to strike from 12 yards with a half-volley...
