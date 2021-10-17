Sport

General

Spectators’ fairway to heaven

Government also gives golf the green light, with 2,000 allowed at a time

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
17 October 2021 - 00:00

Golf, hot on the heels of well-attended sports such as soccer and rugby, has also been given the green light to host spectators.

Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt confirmed the return of fans but said a few loose ends needed tying up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs celebrate Motaung’s big day in style Sport
  3. Siya Kolisi on life, wife, alcohol, mental health and all things rugby Sport
  4. A World Cup win would help SA a lot Sport
  5. AmaZulu: McCarthy has hope of turning things around in Lubumbashi Sport

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole