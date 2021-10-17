Soccer
Steve Bruce still holds the reins at nouveau riche Newcastle
The manager might be replaced soon but none of the top coaches seem willing to take the job
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Steve Bruce’s future at Newcastle was in doubt after the controversial takeover of the English football club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. But the club said late this week that he would remain in charge for today’s English Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, which would be his 1,000th in charge as a manager.
Rafa Benitez, who managed Newcastle between 2016-19 and led them to Premier League promotion in his first full season in charge, remains a fan favourite at St James’ Park but insisted he would stay at Everton, having joined the club this year...
