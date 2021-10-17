Rugby
Stormers slay their dragon in UR Championship
Now they have much to look forward to after initial away leg of the URC
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Stormers coach John Dobson reflected on a tour characterised by gradual improvement after they recorded their first win in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday.
The Stormers beat the Dragons 24-10 in Newport after two defeats and a draw...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.