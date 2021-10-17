Sport

Soccer

Sublime Salah steers Liverpool to 5-0 win over woeful Watford

Roberto Firmino grabs a hat-trick as Reds turn on the style

17 October 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane’s 100th English Premier League goal and scored a brilliant goal of his own, and Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a 5-0 win over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge.

Firmino walked away with the match ball, but it was Salah who took the breath away in an individual attacking display full of the kind of vision, skill and guile that the Watford fans could only dream of from their side...

