Rugby
Warrick Gelant gives Boks something to ponder
Stormers utility back bang in form ahead of team’s end of year tour
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Warrick Gelant’s continued surge in form will be hard to ignore as the Springbok selectors finalise their squad for next month’s end-of-year tour to Wales, Scotland and England.
Gelant sparkled again with a man of the match award as the Stormers recorded their first win in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Dragons on Friday night...
