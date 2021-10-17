Rugby

Warrick Gelant gives Boks something to ponder

Stormers utility back bang in form ahead of team’s end of year tour

Warrick Gelant’s continued surge in form will be hard to ignore as the Springbok selectors finalise their squad for next month’s end-of-year tour to Wales, Scotland and England.



Gelant sparkled again with a man of the match award as the Stormers recorded their first win in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Dragons on Friday night...