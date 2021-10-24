Soccer

AmaZulu in shock push past Mazembe into group stage

Benni McCarthy’s boys pull off a feat that was thought beyond them

When AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu took over the ownership of the Durban club, he wanted them to finish among the top four in the top flight of SA football.



A year later Usuthu have not only fulfilled Zungu’s wish by finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season, but yesterday added a stunning cap when they qualified for the money-spinning group stages of the Caf Champions League in their first appearance in the competition...