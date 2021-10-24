Soccer
AmaZulu in shock push past Mazembe into group stage
Benni McCarthy’s boys pull off a feat that was thought beyond them
24 October 2021 - 00:00
When AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu took over the ownership of the Durban club, he wanted them to finish among the top four in the top flight of SA football.
A year later Usuthu have not only fulfilled Zungu’s wish by finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season, but yesterday added a stunning cap when they qualified for the money-spinning group stages of the Caf Champions League in their first appearance in the competition...
