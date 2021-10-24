General
F1 GP carries hefty price tag but Hamilton could be driving force
The sport’s pre-eminent name champions race in SA
24 October 2021 - 00:02
Formula One great Lewis Hamilton’s wish to see SA return to the sport’s calendar will come at great cost but he could also be the big driver in making its comeback happen.
The seven-time world champion this week called for the sport to return to SA as part of its global expansion, but the exorbitant costs involved in staging a race, among other things, have long prevented this country from staging a F1 Grand Prix...
