Soccer

League leaders Chelsea hammer Norwich 7-0

Mason Mount hat-trick brings the Blues home in style

A hat-trick from Mason Mount propelled Chelsea to a 7-0 win over bottom side Norwich City in the Premier League yesterday, extending their lead at the top of the table and demonstrating they still had firepower despite injuries to their strikers.



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had called on his attacking players to step up after injuries to striker Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner during Wednesday’s Champions League win over Malmo...