Soccer
Messi’s departure puts spotlight on rising stars in El Clasico
Vinicius Junior and Ansu Fati will grab the attention in the absence of the Argentine superstar
24 October 2021 - 00:00
The first Barcelona versus Real Madrid meeting after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain will be headlined today by two youngsters as a game typically billed as a clash of superstars instead looks to the upcoming talent of Vinicius Jnr and Ansu Fati.
The two players still have a lot to prove, but their talent has elevated them to a point where they are becoming the new faces of their clubs...
