Soccer

Messi’s departure puts spotlight on rising stars in El Clasico

Vinicius Junior and Ansu Fati will grab the attention in the absence of the Argentine superstar

The first Barcelona versus Real Madrid meeting after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain will be headlined today by two youngsters as a game typically billed as a clash of superstars instead looks to the upcoming talent of Vinicius Jnr and Ansu Fati.



The two players still have a lot to prove, but their talent has elevated them to a point where they are becoming the new faces of their clubs...