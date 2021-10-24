Soccer

Njabulo Blom blooms for Stuart Baxter

The player from the Amakhosi development corps has come right for Chiefs and Bafana

Njabulo Blom doesn’t strike one as someone who can play in as many positions as a footballer. His frame and especially his height (1.73m) — and he admits this — may give a coach an impression that he wouldn’t cope in certain positions.



Yet the 21-year-old Soweto-born defender-cum midfielder, nicknamed Stoppa, has defied the odds and has been a regular name in Amakhosi’s line-up with all three coaches — Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter — he's worked with at Naturena handing him different roles...