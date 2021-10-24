Unplugged with BBK

No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the game beautiful

Comparing Themba Zwane with Doctor Khumalo is futile, as is Pele with Maradona and Messi with Ronaldo

Themba Zwane vs Doctor Khumalo. Who is better?



That debate raged like wildfire on the bluebird app as football twitteratti tore into each other in favour of one or the other...