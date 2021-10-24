Unplugged with BBK
No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the game beautiful
Comparing Themba Zwane with Doctor Khumalo is futile, as is Pele with Maradona and Messi with Ronaldo
24 October 2021 - 00:03
Themba Zwane vs Doctor Khumalo. Who is better?
That debate raged like wildfire on the bluebird app as football twitteratti tore into each other in favour of one or the other...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.