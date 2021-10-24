Soccer

Ronaldo is unique but Liverpool’s Salah is on fire, says Solskjaer

Liverpool seem much better than Manchester United, but this fixture seldom follows logic

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would always back Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals but has conceded that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life ahead of today’s English Premier League clash at Old Trafford.



Salah leads the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals and also has four assists in eight games while he also has five strikes in the European Champions League...