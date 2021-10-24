Sport

General

SA vs Australia: Poor batting lets Proteas down again

Bowlers left with too much to do in World Cup opener

24 October 2021 - 00:00

SA cricket captain Temba Bavuma forthrightly admitted that his team’s poor total of 118/9 in their five-wicket defeat yesterday by Australia in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup was simply not enough.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field and the Proteas’ familiar batting collapse reared its ugly head once again with Aiden Markram the only notable contributor to the scoreboard with a fighting knock of 40...

