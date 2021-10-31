Soccer

Aaron Ramsdale stars as Arsenal shines

Goalkeeper keeps Gunners in the game as Leicester hunt for goals

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was the star of the show as Arsenal made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City in the English Premier League yesterday.



Arsenal have been steadily improving under coach Mikel Arteta after a difficult start to the season, following on from last seasons’s eighth-placed finish...