Soccer
Aaron Ramsdale stars as Arsenal shines
Goalkeeper keeps Gunners in the game as Leicester hunt for goals
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was the star of the show as Arsenal made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City in the English Premier League yesterday.
Arsenal have been steadily improving under coach Mikel Arteta after a difficult start to the season, following on from last seasons’s eighth-placed finish...
