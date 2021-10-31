General
Emma Raducanu beaten, but getting to grips with touring
31 October 2021 - 00:00
US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu said she was still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on tour but vowed to brush aside her disappointing defeat in the Transylvania Open on Friday and come back stronger.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat the misfiring 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Brit committing 41 unforced errors during the contest...
