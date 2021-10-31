General
India’s Kohli lashes out at ‘spineless’ online abusers
Captain comes to the defence of Muslim player who was a target of Islamophobic attacks
31 October 2021 - 00:00
India captain Virat Kohli lashed out on Saturday at the “spineless people” who abused bowler Mohammed Shami online after his side’s defeat in their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Pakistan last weekend.
“There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” Kohli told reporters...
