Soccer
James double gives leaders Chelsea joy at Newcastle
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Even without a recognised striker on the pitch Chelsea proved far too strong for Newcastle United as right-back Reece James struck twice to fire the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win at St James’ Park yesterday.
The painfully unambitious hosts managed to hold out for 65 minutes before James smashed a left-footer past Karl Darlow before belting a right-foot shot into the same part of the net 12 minutes later to crush Newcastle’s hopes...
