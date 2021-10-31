Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns wins 22nd title in the PSL era
Pretoria side extend their dominance over SA football
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena tried all week to tell everyone how dangerous Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City will be against them in the MTN8 final.
He wasn’t far off. City nearly spoilt Sundowns’ party in Durban yesterday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.