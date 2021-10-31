Sport

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns wins 22nd title in the PSL era

Pretoria side extend their dominance over SA football

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
31 October 2021 - 00:00

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena tried all week to tell everyone how dangerous Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City will be against them in the MTN8 final.

He wasn’t far off. City nearly spoilt Sundowns’ party in Durban yesterday. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the ... Sport
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Colin Kaepernick is the 'Ali of the modern day' Sport
  4. F1 GP carries hefty price tag but Hamilton could be driving force Sport
  5. Njabulo Blom blooms for Stuart Baxter Sport

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...