Max Verstappen puts the heat on Lewis Hamilton

Max has been making Lewis hot under the helmet

There comes a point in a Formula One driver’s career when, oozing so much speed and self-confidence, he begins to have the look and feel of a World Champion. For Max Verstappen, that day came at the Dutch Grand Prix at the start of September.



Max had performed in front of large and expectant crowds before, of course, winning at Red Bull’s own circuit in Austria four times (twice in 2021) and securing a victory of sorts in his second home race at Spa the previous weekend...