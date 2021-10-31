General
Mike Tyson urges Fury to fight on
Retired British boxer Ricky Hatton has said he hopes Fury will walk away from the sport
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury not to hang up his gloves amid rumours that he might walk away from the sport after his electrifying win against Deontay Wilder earlier this month.
Fury sent Wilder to the canvas with a knockout punch in the 11th round to end the slugfest in Las Vegas and remain the undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight champion...
