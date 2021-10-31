Soccer

Old Lady boss Andrea Agnelli calls for change

Super League proponent sticks to his guns

Juventus chairperson and founder of the proposed European Super League Andrea Agnelli says that he “challenges anyone” to say that current system of professional soccer is satisfactory, as he again called for reform.



Agnelli’s Juve, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid, were the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project...