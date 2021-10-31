General
Red-hot England on brink of semis after Buttler batters Australia
31 October 2021 - 00:00
England stood on the brink of the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup after Jos Buttler's batting pyrotechnics secured their comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Australia in a Group I match yesterday.
Buttler smashed an incendiary 71 not out off 32 balls as England, having bowled out Australia for a below-par 125, triumphed in 11.4 overs in the one-sided Super 12 contest...
