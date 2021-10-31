General

Red-hot England on brink of semis after Buttler batters Australia

England stood on the brink of the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup after Jos Buttler's batting pyrotechnics secured their comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Australia in a Group I match yesterday.



Buttler smashed an incendiary 71 not out off 32 balls as England, having bowled out Australia for a below-par 125, triumphed in 11.4 overs in the one-sided Super 12 contest...