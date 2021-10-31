General
Shamsi - and some big hitting - keep Proteas alive
Proteas now alive and well in their group of death
31 October 2021 - 00:02
SA are alive and well in their T20 World Cup group of death, but it needed some explosive bating by David Miller in the final over.
The news of their demise earlier this week, and indeed during yesterday’s nerve-jangling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, today appears exaggerated in the relief of victory...
