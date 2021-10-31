Sport

General

Shamsi - and some big hitting - keep Proteas alive

Proteas now alive and well in their group of death

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
31 October 2021 - 00:02

SA are alive and well in their T20 World Cup group of death, but it needed some explosive bating by David Miller in the final over.

The news of their demise earlier this week, and indeed during yesterday’s nerve-jangling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, today appears exaggerated in the relief of victory...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the ... Sport
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Colin Kaepernick is the 'Ali of the modern day' Sport
  4. F1 GP carries hefty price tag but Hamilton could be driving force Sport
  5. Njabulo Blom blooms for Stuart Baxter Sport

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...