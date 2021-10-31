General
‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist
Highveld Lions coach has known the Proteas wicketkeeper since he was 15
31 October 2021 - 00:02
Highveld Lions cricket coach Geoffrey Toyana says he was disappointed by Quinton de Kock’s decision to pull out of the World Cup T20 match against the West Indies in defiance of a Cricket SA directive for the Proteas to take the knee.
De Kock’s decision brought cricket to its knees and, as debate raged, he found himself roundly condemned as someone who refused to show solidarity with an internationally accepted stance against racism...
