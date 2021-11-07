Rugby
Boks hit their Marx in Cardiff
Siya Kolisi's team break eight-year drought in Welsh capital
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Tests between the Springboks and Wales may be ponderously predictable but they remain thoroughly tense, nerve-jangling affairs.
This match was no different and it took the Springboks 72 minutes to produce their world champion qualities when they got themselves decisively in front through a maul try by Malcolm Marx...
