Sport

Rugby

Boks hit their Marx in Cardiff

Siya Kolisi's team break eight-year drought in Welsh capital

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
07 November 2021 - 00:00

Tests between the Springboks and Wales may be ponderously predictable but they remain thoroughly tense, nerve-jangling affairs.

This match was no different and it took the Springboks 72 minutes to produce their world champion qualities when they got themselves decisively in front through a maul try by Malcolm Marx...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fergie close to ruling United from the grave Sport
  2. ‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the ... Sport
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns wins 22nd title in the PSL era Sport
  5. Boks in pursuit of performance Sport

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021